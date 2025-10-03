Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Commuters have bemoaned Philly’s public transit for decades − in 1967, a librarian got the city to listen

By Menika Dirkson, Associate Professor of History, Morgan State University
On April 13, 1967, around 1:30 p.m., Lt. Joseph Larkin of the Philadelphia Police Department’s subway unit visited the Philadelphia High School for Girls to interview the school’s librarian, 61-year-old Miriam S. Axelrod.

Axelrod had written a letter to Mayor James H.J. Tate about poor conditions on Philadelphia’s Broad Street Line subway. In her letter, she stated that the escalators in the subway concourse of the Walnut-Locust station were out of operation for several weeks…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘AI actor’ Tilly Norwood is dividing Hollywood – but real acting requires humanity
~ From art form to asset: our study found popular songs are becoming more generic
~ Why the green transition must be just and inclusive for neurodivergent people
~ What is lupus, the condition Selena Gomez is diagnosed with?
~ History is repeating itself at the FBI as agents resist a director’s political agenda
~ Florida’s 1,100 natural springs are under threat – a geographer explains how to restore them
~ Children can be systematic problem-solvers at younger ages than psychologists had thought – new research
~ Virtual particles: How physicists’ clever bookkeeping trick could underlie reality
~ Science costs money – research is guided by who funds it and why
~ What past education technology failures can teach us about the future of AI in schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter