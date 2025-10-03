Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Toxic pollution builds up in snake scales: what we learnt from black mambas

By Cormac Price, Post-doctoral fellow the HerpHealth lab, office 218, Building G23. Unit for Environmental Sciences and Management, North-West University; University of KwaZulu-Natal
Black mambas (Dendroaspis polylepis) are Africa’s longest, most famous venomous snakes. Despite their fearsome reputation, these misunderstood snakes are vital players in their ecosystems. They keep rodent populations in check and, in turn, help to protect crops and limit disease spread. The species ranges widely across sub-Saharan Africa, from Senegal to Somalia and south into South Africa. They can adapt to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘AI actor’ Tilly Norwood is dividing Hollywood – but real acting requires humanity
~ From art form to asset: our study found popular songs are becoming more generic
~ Why the green transition must be just and inclusive for neurodivergent people
~ What is lupus, the condition Selena Gomez is diagnosed with?
~ History is repeating itself at the FBI as agents resist a director’s political agenda
~ Florida’s 1,100 natural springs are under threat – a geographer explains how to restore them
~ Children can be systematic problem-solvers at younger ages than psychologists had thought – new research
~ Virtual particles: How physicists’ clever bookkeeping trick could underlie reality
~ Science costs money – research is guided by who funds it and why
~ What past education technology failures can teach us about the future of AI in schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS