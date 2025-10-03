Manchester synagogue attack: why so many people in Britain’s Jewish community felt a sense of inevitability that this day would come
By Julian Hargreaves, Senior Lecturer, Department of Sociology and Criminology, City St George's, University of London
A man believed to be Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen born in Syria, has been shot dead by police after launching an attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 55, died in the attack – one having been accidentally shot by police trying to stop the suspect.
According to BBC News, a member of the public called the police at 9:31am to report the incident. Greater Manchester Police deployed firearms officers to the scene at 9:34am. At 9:38am officers declared “Operation Plato” – a code word…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 3rd 2025