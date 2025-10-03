Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Manchester synagogue attack: why so many people in Britain’s Jewish community felt a sense of inevitability that this day would come

By Julian Hargreaves, Senior Lecturer, Department of Sociology and Criminology, City St George's, University of London
A man believed to be Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen born in Syria, has been shot dead by police after launching an attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 55, died in the attack – one having been accidentally shot by police trying to stop the suspect.

According to BBC News, a member of the public called the police at 9:31am to report the incident. Greater Manchester Police deployed firearms officers to the scene at 9:34am. At 9:38am officers declared “Operation Plato” – a code word…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘AI actor’ Tilly Norwood is dividing Hollywood – but real acting requires humanity
~ From art form to asset: our study found popular songs are becoming more generic
~ Why the green transition must be just and inclusive for neurodivergent people
~ What is lupus, the condition Selena Gomez is diagnosed with?
~ History is repeating itself at the FBI as agents resist a director’s political agenda
~ Florida’s 1,100 natural springs are under threat – a geographer explains how to restore them
~ Children can be systematic problem-solvers at younger ages than psychologists had thought – new research
~ Virtual particles: How physicists’ clever bookkeeping trick could underlie reality
~ Science costs money – research is guided by who funds it and why
~ What past education technology failures can teach us about the future of AI in schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter