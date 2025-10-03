Tolerance.ca
Israel/ OPT: Catastrophic wave of mass displacement under inhumane conditions as Israel obliterates Gaza City

By Amnesty International
The intensification of Israel’s brutal military offensive in Gaza City since mid-August has unleashed a new catastrophic phase of mass forced displacement, forcing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians – many of whom have already been uprooted multiple times -into overcrowded enclaves in the south of the occupied Gaza Strip that lack access to clean water, food, […] The post Israel/ OPT: Catastrophic wave of mass displacement under inhumane conditions as Israel obliterates Gaza City appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
