Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Informed Health Choices Harder under Trump

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The picture shows the emblem of the United States Department of Health and Human Services. © Tim Brakemeier/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Washington, DC) – The United States Department of Health and Human Services under the Trump administration appears to be letting politicized and ideological priorities impact the availability of health-related information, Human Rights Watch said today. Respecting and fulfilling the right to health requires a credible, evidence-led process that enables people to make informed decisions about their health care. In public…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/ OPT: Catastrophic wave of mass displacement under inhumane conditions as Israel obliterates Gaza City
~ Georgia: Elections marred by severe reprisals and risk of further violence
~ Pro-government campaign against student protests attempts to justify repression in Serbia
~ Birds all over the world use the same sound to warn of threats
~ Cuba’s leaders see their options dim amid blackouts and a shrinking economy
~ Andrew Hastie quits Ley’s shadow cabinet, saying he was excluded from immigration policy role
~ Why coral reefs damaged by blast fishing struggle to recover — even after decades
~ From the Andes to the Amazon: Investigating China's climate impact in Latin America
~ Taylor Swift’s Father Figure isn’t a cover, but an ‘interpolation’. What that means – and why it matters
~ Here’s what the review of the IVF industry said should change – and what it missed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter