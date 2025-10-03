Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba’s leaders see their options dim amid blackouts and a shrinking economy

By Joseph J. Gonzalez, Associate Professor of Global Studies, Appalachian State University
Aside from the weight of US policy, the Cuban state has become increasingly sclerotic and unable to meet the growing demands of its population.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
~ Israel/ OPT: Catastrophic wave of mass displacement under inhumane conditions as Israel obliterates Gaza City
~ Georgia: Elections marred by severe reprisals and risk of further violence
~ Pro-government campaign against student protests attempts to justify repression in Serbia
~ US: Informed Health Choices Harder under Trump
~ Birds all over the world use the same sound to warn of threats
~ Andrew Hastie quits Ley’s shadow cabinet, saying he was excluded from immigration policy role
~ Why coral reefs damaged by blast fishing struggle to recover — even after decades
~ From the Andes to the Amazon: Investigating China's climate impact in Latin America
~ Taylor Swift’s Father Figure isn’t a cover, but an ‘interpolation’. What that means – and why it matters
~ Here’s what the review of the IVF industry said should change – and what it missed
