Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why coral reefs damaged by blast fishing struggle to recover — even after decades

By Satrio Hani Samudra, Data Manager, UCL
Tries Blandine Razak, Researcher, School of Coral Reef Restoration, IPB University
When we think about rapid decline in coral reefs, climate change often first that comes to mind — bringing heatwaves, bleaching events, and intensified cyclones.

But in parts of Indonesia, an old, lasting wound still lingers beneath the waves — inflicted not just by warming seas, but also by explosives.

Blast fishing — where fishers hurl homemade bombs made from fertiliser and kerosene into the sea — is still being used.

This illegal fishing method kills fish instantly for easy collection.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
