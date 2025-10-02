Australia’s new food security strategy: what’s on the table, and what’s missing?
By Nick Rose, Senior Lecturer, William Angliss Institute
Kelly Donati, Vice-Chancellor's Research Fellow, RMIT University
Liesel Spencer, Associate Professor, School of Law, Western Sydney University
Molly Fairweather, Research Officer, Department of Nutrition Dietetics and Food, Monash University
Rachael Walshe, Research Associate, University of Canberra
In 2023, a parliamentary inquiry into food security was held in Australia. This involves the government asking for public and expert advice on key issues to make better decisions.
The inquiry drew 188 submissions from experts across the food system, including farmers, health experts, community organisations and advocacy groups. This reflects both the scale of the issue and the vast expertise Australia could draw on to address it.
Two years later, the federal government is now using this advice to develop…
