Human Rights Observatory

US economy is already on the edge – a prolonged government shutdown could send it tumbling over

By John W. Diamond, Director of the Center for Public Finance at the Baker Institute, Rice University
Uncertainty, a stumbling labor market and major structural problems are all weighing down the economy. And Fed rate cuts may not help much.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
