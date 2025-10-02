Tolerance.ca
Justice for Palestinians Can’t Wait for a Peace Deal

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 23, 2025. © 2025 Eduardo Munoz/Reuters The calamitous situation in Gaza, with Palestinian civilians facing extermination and ethnic cleansing by Israeli forces, was a major focus of the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level week. Along with recognition of the state of Palestine by France, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, among others, states made key commitments on human rights and accountability that were…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
