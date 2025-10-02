Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chad’s Weaponization of Citizenship

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Charfadine Galmaye Saleh (L) and Makaila Nguebla. © Private On September 17, the Chadian authorities published a decree purporting to strip blogger Makaila Nguebla and journalist Charfadine Galmaye Saleh of their nationality. The move marks a chilling escalation in the repression of dissent. By wielding citizenship as a political weapon, the government not only violates international law but crosses a line that threatens the rights of two outspoken critics and the broader foundation of civic life in Chad.Both Nguela and Saleh are known critics of the government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
