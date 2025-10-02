Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Around the world, migrants are being deported at alarming rates – how did this become normalised?

By Andonea Jon Dickson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Edinburgh
Cetta Mainwaring, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, University of Edinburgh
Thom Tyerman, Research fellow, University of Edinburgh
The US, UK and Australia are all expanding efforts to deport non-citizens, reframing the act of seeking asylum from a human right to a criminal act.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
