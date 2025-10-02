Around the world, migrants are being deported at alarming rates – how did this become normalised?
By Andonea Jon Dickson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Edinburgh
Cetta Mainwaring, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, University of Edinburgh
Thom Tyerman, Research fellow, University of Edinburgh
The US, UK and Australia are all expanding efforts to deport non-citizens, reframing the act of seeking asylum from a human right to a criminal act.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 2nd 2025