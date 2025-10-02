Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taylor Swift has branded herself a showgirl. These hardworking women have a long and bejewelled history

By Emily Brayshaw, Honorary Research Fellow, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
Superstar Taylor Swift has entered her showgirl era. But what does the new persona say about her, and why has she harnessed this image now?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
