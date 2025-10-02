Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Syria prison survivor seeking justice for the missing

When the gates of Syria’s notorious Sednaya prison opened soon after the fall of the Assad regime last December, graffiti scrawled on the walls offered a frightening glimpse into what was widely known as the “human slaughterhouse”. “First day, severe beating,” one prisoner wrote.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: UN rights chief calls for urgent action to protect civilians in El Fasher
~ Nature’s not perfect: fig wasps try to balance sex ratios for survival but they can get it wrong
~ Windhoek’s Old Location was a place of pain, but also joy – new book
~ Tanzania’s green gold rush: how avocado waste is hurting farmers and what should be done
~ Edson Sithole: new book uncovers the work of a thinker, lawyer and Zimbabwean freedom fighter who ‘disappeared’
~ Supreme Court to decide if Colorado’s law banning conversion therapy violates free speech
~ Supreme Court opens with cases on voting rights, tariffs, gender identity and campaign finance to test the limits of a constitutional revolution
~ Often overlooked, Tudor art richly reflected a turbulent century of growth and change
~ Five herbs and spices that could help improve your digestion
~ How Paraguay became a bastion of conservatism in Latin America
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter