Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nature’s not perfect: fig wasps try to balance sex ratios for survival but they can get it wrong

By Jaco Greeff, Professor in Genetics, University of Pretoria
Television nature programmes and scientific papers tend to celebrate the perfection of evolved traits. But the father of evolution through natural selection, Charles Darwin, warned that evolution would produce quirks and “blunders” that reflect a lineage’s history.

Our recent study from the Kruger National Park in South Africa shows how true…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Windhoek’s Old Location was a place of pain, but also joy – new book
~ Tanzania’s green gold rush: how avocado waste is hurting farmers and what should be done
~ Edson Sithole: new book uncovers the work of a thinker, lawyer and Zimbabwean freedom fighter who ‘disappeared’
~ Supreme Court to decide if Colorado’s law banning conversion therapy violates free speech
~ Supreme Court opens with cases on voting rights, tariffs, gender identity and campaign finance to test the limits of a constitutional revolution
~ Often overlooked, Tudor art richly reflected a turbulent century of growth and change
~ Five herbs and spices that could help improve your digestion
~ How Paraguay became a bastion of conservatism in Latin America
~ The other space race: why the world is obsessed with sending objects into orbit
~ The spiritual and emotional world of pub psychic nights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter