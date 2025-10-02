Tolerance.ca
Windhoek’s Old Location was a place of pain, but also joy – new book

By Henning Melber, Extraordinary Professor, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
All that’s left of a famous settlement called the Old Location in Windhoek, Namibia, is a graveyard and a monument to remember the residents who were killed while protesting their forced removal in 1959.

But a new open source book documents how the spirit and culture that drove resistance are kept alive by those who lived there.

After the Old Location massacre the national liberation movement SwapoThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
