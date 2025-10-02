Tolerance.ca
Supreme Court opens with cases on voting rights, tariffs, gender identity and campaign finance to test the limits of a constitutional revolution

By Morgan Marietta, Professor of American Civics, University of Tennessee
With partisan advantage, clashing perceptions of reality and revolutionary readings of the Constitution all in play, the Supreme Court’s cases this year reach far into American politics and culture.The Conversation


