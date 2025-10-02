Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The spiritual and emotional world of pub psychic nights

By Josh Bullock, Senior Lecturer Criminology and Social Sciences, Kingston University
Caroline Starkey, Associate Professor of Religion and Society, University of Leeds
At a Bristol social club, a psychic medium scans the room, inviting the spirit world into a space more often used for drinking and darts. The medium is talking to a small audience, mostly women.

She says she is giving them messages from their loved ones who have died. She says she is mentally communicating with a very young child in the spirit world. A teenager raises her hand – “Could it be my baby? I lost a baby last year” – and begins to sob.

A hush falls. Strangers cry. The medium comforts her and tells her that her lost baby is well, growing up in the spirit world…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nature’s not perfect: fig wasps try to balance sex ratios for survival but they can get it wrong
~ Windhoek’s Old Location was a place of pain, but also joy – new book
~ Tanzania’s green gold rush: how avocado waste is hurting farmers and what should be done
~ Edson Sithole: new book uncovers the work of a thinker, lawyer and Zimbabwean freedom fighter who ‘disappeared’
~ Supreme Court to decide if Colorado’s law banning conversion therapy violates free speech
~ Supreme Court opens with cases on voting rights, tariffs, gender identity and campaign finance to test the limits of a constitutional revolution
~ Often overlooked, Tudor art richly reflected a turbulent century of growth and change
~ Five herbs and spices that could help improve your digestion
~ How Paraguay became a bastion of conservatism in Latin America
~ The other space race: why the world is obsessed with sending objects into orbit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter