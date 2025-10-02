Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How changes in autism diagnosis help explain the rise in cases – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Autism expert Andrew Whitehouse speaks to The Conversation Weekly podcast about how the diagnosis of autism has shifted since the 1990s and what’s that meant for autistic people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
