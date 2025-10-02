Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Official Addresses Need for Colonial, Enslavement Era Reparations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Reparations Task Force meets to hear public input on reparations at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, US, September 22, 2022.  © 2022 Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, stressed the need and urgency forcomprehensive reparatory justice for historical and ongoing harm linked to colonialism and enslavementon October 1 at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva. The report is timely as attacks on even minimal diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
