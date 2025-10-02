Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NHS league tables are back – but turning rankings into better care is harder than it looks

By Catia Nicodemo, Professor of Health Economics, Brunel University of London
The UK government has launched NHS league tables for every trust in England, promising transparency and an incentive for improvement. The idea is simple: rank providers of health care and reward the best.

But national health care is not a simple thing. And trying to convert something so complex into a single ladder of winners and losers could…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
