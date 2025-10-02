Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore’s national identity excludes those who don’t look like a ‘regular family’

By Pavan Mano, Lecturer in Global Cultures, King's College London
Nationalism usually works on the basis that a nation should imagine itself as a “we”, with a common identity, history and culture. But it doesn’t always clearly say who the “we” are. Instead, it often works by saying who doesn’t belong – frequently by characterising these people in racialised ways.

Singapore is an interesting case study. Since independence in 1965, the small city-state has explicitly committedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistan: Authorities must protect the right to peaceful protest and lift communications blackout amid Jammu & Kashmir protests
~ United States: Trump Call to Militarize Cities Risks Abuse
~ UN Official Addresses Need for Colonial, Enslavement Era Reparations
~ The sex lives of Presbyterians in 18th- and 19th-century Ulster were surprisingly colourful
~ NHS league tables are back – but turning rankings into better care is harder than it looks
~ Acalculia: why many stroke survivors struggle with numbers
~ Why it’s time to rethink the notion of an autism ‘spectrum’
~ Specialised teachers can make mainstream schools better for children with special educational needs
~ Most of your actions are driven by habit, not thought – here’s why that’s not a bad thing
~ Trump scraps the nation’s most comprehensive food insecurity report − making it harder to know how many Americans struggle to get enough food
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter