Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most of your actions are driven by habit, not thought – here’s why that’s not a bad thing

By Benjamin Gardner, Professor in Psychology, University of Surrey
Amanda L. Rebar, Associate Professor, University of South Carolina
Reaching for our phones upon waking, standing in the same point on the station platform, sneaking in a sweet treat after the evening meal – we all have habits that shape our lives.

But you may underestimate the power habits have in your life. Our new study shows that the majority of actions people take in a day are carried out on autopilot.

Habitual behaviour is made up of the things that we do without thinking, prompted by our environment and learned through repeated enactment.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistan: Authorities must protect the right to peaceful protest and lift communications blackout amid Jammu & Kashmir protests
~ United States: Trump Call to Militarize Cities Risks Abuse
~ UN Official Addresses Need for Colonial, Enslavement Era Reparations
~ The sex lives of Presbyterians in 18th- and 19th-century Ulster were surprisingly colourful
~ NHS league tables are back – but turning rankings into better care is harder than it looks
~ Acalculia: why many stroke survivors struggle with numbers
~ Why it’s time to rethink the notion of an autism ‘spectrum’
~ Singapore’s national identity excludes those who don’t look like a ‘regular family’
~ Specialised teachers can make mainstream schools better for children with special educational needs
~ Trump scraps the nation’s most comprehensive food insecurity report − making it harder to know how many Americans struggle to get enough food
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter