Meet Irene Curie, the Nobel-winning atomic physicist who changed the course of modern cancer treatment
By Artemis Spyrou, Professor of Nuclear Physics, Michigan State University
Andrea Richard, Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy, Ohio University
The adage goes “like mother like daughter,” and in the case of Irene Joliot-Curie, truer words were never spoken. She was the daughter of two Nobel Prize laureates, Marie Curie and Pierre Curie, and was herself awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1935 together with her husband, Frederic Joliot.
While her parents received the prize for the discovery of natural radioactivity, Irene’s…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 2nd 2025