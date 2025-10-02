Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Defence treaty with PNG ready for signing after its cabinet gives it the tick

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
After a slight delay, the Papua New Guinea government has agreed to sign off on a new defence treaty with Australia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Madagascar: Authorities must launch investigations into deadly force used against Gen Z protesters
~ Israel’s unlawful interception of Global Sumud Flotilla illustrates its determination to continue deliberately starving Palestinians in Gaza
~ Mexico: Supreme Court Risks Weakening Disability Rights
~ Grattan on Friday: believe it or not, there would be a case for more federal politicians
~ ‘It is hard to feel neutral’: How Nepal's media covered the Gen Z uprising
~ ‘Only if we help shall all be saved’: Jane Goodall showed we can all be part of the solution
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: James Paterson on Andrew Hastie, Sussan Ley and himself
~ Losing your sense of smell? It could be an early sign of Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease
~ Inside the new repairability scores for smartphones and tablets in the EU
~ Namibia: Germany must deliver reparatory justice for its brutal colonial past
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter