Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: believe it or not, there would be a case for more federal politicians

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Very few voters trust (or even like) politicians, so it’s hard to imagine a world where the government would create more, but Don Farrell may well try.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Madagascar: Authorities must launch investigations into deadly force used against Gen Z protesters
~ Israel’s unlawful interception of Global Sumud Flotilla illustrates its determination to continue deliberately starving Palestinians in Gaza
~ Mexico: Supreme Court Risks Weakening Disability Rights
~ Defence treaty with PNG ready for signing after its cabinet gives it the tick
~ ‘It is hard to feel neutral’: How Nepal's media covered the Gen Z uprising
~ ‘Only if we help shall all be saved’: Jane Goodall showed we can all be part of the solution
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: James Paterson on Andrew Hastie, Sussan Ley and himself
~ Losing your sense of smell? It could be an early sign of Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease
~ Inside the new repairability scores for smartphones and tablets in the EU
~ Namibia: Germany must deliver reparatory justice for its brutal colonial past
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter