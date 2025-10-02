Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Only if we help shall all be saved’: Jane Goodall showed we can all be part of the solution

By Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Kylie Soanes, Postdoctoral Fellow in Urban Biodiversity, The University of Melbourne
Marissa Parrott, Honorary Research Associate in BioSciences, The University of Melbourne
Vanessa Pirotta, Postdoctoral Researcher and Wildlife Scientist, Macquarie University
Zara Bending, Associate, Centre for Environmental Law, Macquarie University
Jane Goodall showed tremendous courage in charting her own course as a pioneering researcher – and working to spread hope wherever she went.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘It is hard to feel neutral’: How Nepal's media covered the Gen Z uprising
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: James Paterson on Andrew Hastie, Sussan Ley and himself
~ Losing your sense of smell? It could be an early sign of Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease
~ Inside the new repairability scores for smartphones and tablets in the EU
~ Namibia: Germany must deliver reparatory justice for its brutal colonial past
~ Brazil: Rio de Janeiro Bill Will Encourage Police Shootings
~ Israel’s interception of the Gaza aid flotilla is a clear violation of international law
~ Is China’s reported ban on BHP a bluff, or a glimpse of the future?
~ Does my sunscreen actually work? Here’s what’s behind the latest SPF concerns
~ Where does Trump’s peace plan leave the Palestinians?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter