Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Losing your sense of smell? It could be an early sign of Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease

By Jannette Rodríguez Pallares, Profesora Titular de Anatomía y Embriología Humana, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
In a magical scene towards the end of 2007 film Ratatouille, notoriously harsh food critic Anton Ego is instantly transported back in time, his childhood memories revived by a spoonful of the film’s eponymous dish. No pictures were needed – just the taste and scent of the food.

Smell is the quietest of our senses, but also one of the most powerful. Indeed, it can even open…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
