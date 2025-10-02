Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Rio de Janeiro Bill Will Encourage Police Shootings

By Human Rights Watch
(São Paulo) – The governor of the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro should veto provisions in a new bill that would give civil police an economic incentive to kill suspects and would weaken forensic analysis, Human Rights Watch said today. On September 24, the state legislature approved bill 6027/2025, which makes structural changes to the civil police, the state force tasked with investigating crimes. Governor Cláudio Castro can veto it in part or in full. “Giving bonuses to police for killings is not only outright brutal but also undermines public security by creating a financial incentive…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
