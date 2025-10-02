Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New documentary about the Malka Leifer case centres trauma, persistence and survival

By Amy Maguire, Professor in Human Rights and International Law, University of Newcastle
Between 2019 and 2023, I reported on the Malka Leifer case for The Conversation. As an international lawyer, my focus was on the attempt to extradite Leifer from Israel to Australia for trial. Leifer had been principal of the Adass Israel school in Melbourne and was accused of sexually abusing three sisters who had…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
