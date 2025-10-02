‘Spooky action at a distance’ – a beginner’s guide to quantum entanglement and why it matters in the real world
By Michele Governale, Professor of Physics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Ulrich Zuelicke, Professor of Physics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Science fiction sometimes uses quantum concepts to make the impossible seem plausible. But real-world developments will likely have profound societal implications.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 1st 2025