Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is China’s reported ban on BHP a bluff, or a glimpse of the future?

By Marina Yue Zhang, Associate Professor, Technology and Innovation, University of Technology Sydney
If reports are true, the ‘ban’ is less of a final break than a negotiation tactic. It is China’s way of showing Australia the old rules no longer apply.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel’s interception of the Gaza aid flotilla is a clear violation of international law
~ Does my sunscreen actually work? Here’s what’s behind the latest SPF concerns
~ We teach kids to look after their bodies – here’s how to do the same for a healthy mind
~ New documentary about the Malka Leifer case centres trauma, persistence and survival
~ The Michigan church shooting sits within a long history of hatred against Mormons in America
~ From gladiators to mock naval battles, what were the major sports events in the ancient world?
~ ‘Spooky action at a distance’ – a beginner’s guide to quantum entanglement and why it matters in the real world
~ NSW Police lost a huge strip search lawsuit. It has national implications
~ One quiet change is about to let you export much more solar
~ Dementia is now the leading cause of death in Australia. But why is it fatal?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter