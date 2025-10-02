Does my sunscreen actually work? Here’s what’s behind the latest SPF concerns
By Mike Climstein, Associate Professor, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University
Michael Stapelberg, Adjunct Associate Professor, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University
Nedeljka Rosic, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University
It’s been a tough time for sunscreens recently. Earlier this year, testing on behalf of consumer organisation Choice found several sunscreens were not delivering the sun protection you’d expect. One product claimed a sun protection factor (SPF) of 50+, but when tested had an SPF as low as 4.
This triggered a series of events. Some sunscreen…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 2nd 2025