Human Rights Observatory

EU: New research suggests majority of Europeans favour human rights and environmental protection in face of EU rollback

By Amnesty International
New polling by Ipsos reveals that a large majority of people (75%) across 10 European countries think it is important that the European Union (EU) uphold its own environmental laws. The new survey of 10,861 people – commissioned jointly by Amnesty International and Global Witness – also found that around three-quarters of respondents said large […] The post EU: New research suggests majority of Europeans favour human rights and environmental protection in face of EU rollback appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
