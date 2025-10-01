Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cellphones in schools – more states are taking action to reduce student distraction without eliminating tech access

By Kui Xie, Dean of College of Education and Human Development, University of Missouri-Columbia
Florence Martin, Professor of Learning, Design and Technology, North Carolina State University
More school systems are providing digital devices for students to use in the classroom, making it harder to justify students having personal cellphones in class.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
