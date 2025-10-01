Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vendetta in Democratic Republic of Congo

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila arrives in Goma, May 29, 2025. © 2025 Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo A Congolese military court’s conviction and death sentence imposed on former President Joseph Kabila on September 30 highlights the fragile balance between accountability and political stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The trial, for charges ranging from treason to war crimes, had all the trappings of a political vendetta, posing a threat to both the rule of law and the country’s democratic future.There is little dispute…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Childhood wealth and social status can help people get leadership roles in adulthood
~ PR firms are spreading climate misinformation on behalf of fossil fuel companies. Could Australia stop them?
~ The controversial GST deal with the states is under review. There are better alternatives
~ With extra study, nurses will be able to prescribe medications. Here’s what to expect
~ We teach kids to look after their bodies - here’s how to do the same for a healthy mind
~ Dangerous, overpriced, crammed full: poor housing for seasonal workers revealed
~ Why investment in clean indoor air is vital preparation for the pandemics and climate emergencies to come
~ What Saudi Arabia’s role in the Electronic Arts buyout tells us about image, power and ‘game-washing’
~ Jane Goodall, the gentle disrupter whose research on chimpanzees redefined what it meant to be human
~ Mali Puts Free Speech on Trial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter