Human Rights Observatory

Childhood wealth and social status can help people get leadership roles in adulthood

By Steve Granger, Assistant Professor, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
Julian Barling, Distinguished Professor and Borden Chair of Leadership, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Nick Turner, Professor and Future Fund Chair in Leadership, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Why do some young people step easily into leadership roles while others struggle to get a foot in the door? New research sheds light on the answer.The Conversation


