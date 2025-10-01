Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dangerous, overpriced, crammed full: poor housing for seasonal workers revealed

By Tod Jones, Senior Lecturer, Human Geography, Curtin University
Amity James, Associate Professor and Discipline Lead Property, Curtin University
Michael Volgger, Professor, School of Management and Marketing, Faculty of Business and Law, Curtin University
Salome Adams, Researcher, Curtin University
Sara Niner, Senior Lecturer and Researcher, School of Social Sciences, Monash University
Seasonal workers are often considered to be expendable, cheap labour. New research across three states has found they’re also subject to crowded accommodation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
