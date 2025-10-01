Tolerance.ca
Jane Goodall, the gentle disrupter whose research on chimpanzees redefined what it meant to be human

By Mireya Mayor, Director of Exploration and Science Communication, Florida International University
Anyone proposing to offer a master class on changing the world for the better, without becoming negative, cynical, angry or narrow-minded in the process, could model their advice on the life and work of pioneering animal behavior scholar Jane Goodall.

Goodall’s life journey stretches from marveling at the somewhat unremarkable creatures – though she would never call them that – in her English backyard as a wide-eyed little girl in the 1930s to challenging the very definition of what it means to be human…The Conversation


