Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali Puts Free Speech on Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Mali Prime Minister Moussa Mara in Bamako, on February 21, 2025.  © 2025 Ousmane Makaveli/AFP via Getty Images On Tuesday, former Prime Minister Moussa Mara stood calmly before a court in Mali’s capital, Bamako, while the judges rejected his lawyers’ application for his release on bail. The prosecution instead sought a two-year prison sentence, an action encapsulating the military junta’s crackdown on political opposition and dissent.Security forces arrested Mara, prime minister for eight months between 2014 and 2015, on August 1, following…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South African students still don’t feel safe on campus: how protection can be stepped up
~ Dams for development? Unpacking tensions in the World Bank’s hydropower policies
~ Palm trees in Africa are in decline: these botanists made a plan to do something about it
~ What the gut microbiome of the world’s oldest person can tell us about ageing
~ Caravaggio’s Medusa: why we need to look the Gorgon in the eye
~ The UK has a regional inequality problem – levelling the playing field for entrepreneurs could help
~ How different mushrooms learned the same psychedelic trick
~ An AI tool is trying to predict your risk of getting many diseases years in advance – here’s how it works
~ As Hamas considers a peace deal, the man most Palestinians want to lead them sits in an Israeli jail
~ The overlooked service that could make plans for a library in every primary school in England a reality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter