Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African students still don’t feel safe on campus: how protection can be stepped up

By Maasago M. Sepadi, PhD in public health, Tshwane University of Technology
Martha Chadyiwa, Associate Professor of Public Health , Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
Students at South African universities have to deal with a disturbing reality. They face the threat of violent crime, in particular gender-based violence. They also battle with substandard infrastructure – some of it life threatening. And institutions aren’t ready to respond.

We are academics in environmental health and public health. Our work examines occupational health and safety in educational environments.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
