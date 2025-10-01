Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dams for development? Unpacking tensions in the World Bank’s hydropower policies

By Barnaby Joseph Dye, Lecturer, King's College London
Udisha Saklani, Lecturer, King's College London
Dams have been emblematic of the World Bank’s approach to development for many decades. From the bank’s early years in the 1960s and 1970s, large-scale infrastructure projects such as dams, power plants and transport networks were central to its strategy for economic growth and poverty reduction. This reflected a top-down modernisation paradigm.

But the controversial social, economic and environmental impacts of dams sparked widespread criticism. This prompted internal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali Puts Free Speech on Trial
~ South African students still don’t feel safe on campus: how protection can be stepped up
~ Palm trees in Africa are in decline: these botanists made a plan to do something about it
~ What the gut microbiome of the world’s oldest person can tell us about ageing
~ Caravaggio’s Medusa: why we need to look the Gorgon in the eye
~ The UK has a regional inequality problem – levelling the playing field for entrepreneurs could help
~ How different mushrooms learned the same psychedelic trick
~ An AI tool is trying to predict your risk of getting many diseases years in advance – here’s how it works
~ As Hamas considers a peace deal, the man most Palestinians want to lead them sits in an Israeli jail
~ The overlooked service that could make plans for a library in every primary school in England a reality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter