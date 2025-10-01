Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palm trees in Africa are in decline: these botanists made a plan to do something about it

By Fred Stauffer, Curator, Conservatoire et Jardin botaniques de Genève (CJBG)
Doudjo Noufou Ouattara, Associate Professor at Université Nangui ABROGOUA, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, and Research Associate at the Centre Suisse de Recherches Scientifiques en Côte d'Ivoire specializing in Palms family (Arecaceae), Nangui Abrogoua University
Kifouli Adéoti, Lecturer in the Faculty of Science and Technology, University d'Abomey-Calavi de Bénin
Palms play a vital role in food, culture and livelihoods. A new pan-African network aims to study, protect and conserve the continent’s unique and rare palm trees.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
