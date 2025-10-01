Tolerance.ca
Caravaggio’s Medusa: why we need to look the Gorgon in the eye

By Marie-Louise Crawley, Assistant Professor in Dance and Cultural Engagement, Coventry University
The image is stark and shocking. A decapitated head, her eyes open, her mouth agape in a silent scream, her hair a nest of still-hissing snakes. Blood pours out from her severed neck. She is not quite alive, but she is not yet dead either.

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio’s Head of Medusa (1597) remains one of the most memorable…The Conversation


