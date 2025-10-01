Tolerance.ca
The UK has a regional inequality problem – levelling the playing field for entrepreneurs could help

By Colin Mason, Emeritus Professor of Entrepreneurship and Honorary Senior Research Fellow, Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow
Michaela Hruskova, Lecturer in Entrepreneurship, University of Stirling
Regional inequality is a long-standing problem in the UK that successive governments haven’t been able to get to grips with. The Labour government is aiming for economic growth, but this will only happen by boosting the UK’s regions and nations along with London and south-east England.

The UK’s economy is the most regionally…The Conversation


