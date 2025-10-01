Tolerance.ca
How different mushrooms learned the same psychedelic trick

By Fabrizio Alberti, Associate Professor in Life Sciences, University of Warwick
Magic mushrooms have been used in traditional ceremonies and for recreational purposes for thousands of years. However, a new study has found that mushrooms evolved the ability to make the same psychoactive substance twice. The discovery has important implications for both our understanding of these mushrooms’ role in nature and their medical potential.

Magic mushrooms produce psilocybin, which your body converts into its active form, psilocin, when you ingest it. Psilocybin rose in popularity in…The Conversation


