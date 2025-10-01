An AI tool is trying to predict your risk of getting many diseases years in advance – here’s how it works
By Natalia Levina, Professor, Department of Information Systems Management & Analytics, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick; New York University
Hila Lifshitz-Assaf, Professor of Management, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
João Sedoc, Assistant Professor of Technology, Operations, and Statistics, New York University
Being able to instantly and accurately predict the trajectory of a person’s health in the years to come has long been seen as the pinnacle of medicine. This kind of information would have a profound effect on healthcare systems as a whole – shifting care from treatment to prevention.
According to the findings of a recently published paper, researchers are promising just that. Using cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the researchers built Delphi-2M. This tool is seeking to predict a person’s…
