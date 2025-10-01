Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An AI tool is trying to predict your risk of getting many diseases years in advance – here’s how it works

By Natalia Levina, Professor, Department of Information Systems Management & Analytics, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick; New York University
Hila Lifshitz-Assaf, Professor of Management, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
João Sedoc, Assistant Professor of Technology, Operations, and Statistics, New York University
Being able to instantly and accurately predict the trajectory of a person’s health in the years to come has long been seen as the pinnacle of medicine. This kind of information would have a profound effect on healthcare systems as a whole – shifting care from treatment to prevention.

According to the findings of a recently published paper, researchers are promising just that. Using cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the researchers built Delphi-2M. This tool is seeking to predict a person’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
