As Hamas considers a peace deal, the man most Palestinians want to lead them sits in an Israeli jail

By Leonie Fleischmann, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, City St George's, University of London
Since the White House released Donald Trump’s plan to end the Gaza conflict on September 29, the chances of an end to Israel’s war on Gaza is as high as they have ever been. If it succeeds, the idea of a Palestinian state being established alongside Israel will also be on the table for the first time in decades.

Palestinians were notably excluded from drafting the plan, and no measures exist to hold Israel accountable for the destruction it has caused. But the 20-point…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
