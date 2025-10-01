Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The overlooked service that could make plans for a library in every primary school in England a reality

By Lucy Taylor, Lecturer in Education, University of Leeds
Paula Clarke, Associate Professor in Psychological Approaches to Childhood and Inclusive Education, University of Leeds
In a speech delivered at the Labour party conference, Chancellor Rachel Reeves committed to “providing a library in every single primary school in England by the end of this parliament”.

This new scheme should help to achieve the goal set by the Libraries for Primaries campaign, established in 2021, to ensure that every primary school in the UK has a library or dedicated library space.

This is a welcome development. Our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
