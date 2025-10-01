Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Huthis must immediately release prominent human rights lawyer and cease relentless crackdown on civic space

By Amnesty International
The Huthi de facto authorities must immediately and unconditionally release human rights lawyer Abdul Majid Sabra, who has been arbitrarily detained since 25 September solely for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of expression, Amnesty International said today.  “Abdul Majid Sabra is one of Yemen’s most prominent human rights defenders. He has worked tirelessly for years […] The post Yemen: Huthis must immediately release prominent human rights lawyer and cease relentless crackdown on civic space  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Poor sleep may make your brain age faster – new study
~ Plants are incredibly sensitive – what we learned about their response system could help protect humans
~ Caffeine pouches deliver a fast hit – and hidden risks
~ Many US states are rethinking how students use cellphones − but digital tech still has a place in the classroom
~ From ‘Frankenstein’ to ‘Dracula,’ exploring the dark world of death and the undead offers a reminder of our mortality
~ Conventional anti-corruption tools often fail to address root causes – but loss of US leadership could still spell trouble for efforts abroad
~ Flood-prone Houston faces hard choices for handling too much water
~ Many book bans could be judging titles mainly by their covers
~ Violent acts in houses of worship are rare but deadly – here’s what the data shows
~ Charlie Kirk’s legacy is the beneficiary of empathy, but he couldn’t stand the term
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter